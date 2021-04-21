FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.74

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$207.74 and last traded at C$204.18, with a volume of 11812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$206.55.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$181.46.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.1500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.