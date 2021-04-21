Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP increased its position in Fiserv by 147.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. 49,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,734. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

