Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:DFP opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $31.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

