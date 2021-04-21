FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $284.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $295.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.