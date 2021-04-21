FLIP (FLP) Hits Market Cap of $588,836.59

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $588,836.59 and $232.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00067582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00094917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.32 or 0.00649804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.08 or 0.06513933 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

