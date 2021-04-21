Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FND traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. 12,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,549. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

