Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.16

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.16 and last traded at $113.25, with a volume of 1655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

