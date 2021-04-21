Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fluent were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.