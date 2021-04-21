FlypMe Price Tops $0.0270 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. FlypMe has a market cap of $475,909.83 and approximately $7,113.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00094457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.98 or 0.00650179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.89 or 0.06725907 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.