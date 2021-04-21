Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.