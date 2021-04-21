Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE F opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

