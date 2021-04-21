Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 557,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,638,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -286.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

