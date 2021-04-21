Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,833. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.