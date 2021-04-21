Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $88.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $99.06.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $543.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

