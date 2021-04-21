Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.