Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $380.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $92,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160,153 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

