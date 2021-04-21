Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.74. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 11,997 shares traded.

FSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 105,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

