Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

