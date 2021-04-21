Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.