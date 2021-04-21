Foster Group Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

TSLA stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $724.57. The company had a trading volume of 795,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169,867. The company has a market capitalization of $695.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.76 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $670.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

