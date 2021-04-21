Foster Group Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. 311,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

