Foster Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,995. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

