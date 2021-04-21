Foster Group Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.92 and its 200-day moving average is $314.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.