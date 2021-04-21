Foster Group Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 71,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $65.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

