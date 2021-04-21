Foster Group Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 106,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $94.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

