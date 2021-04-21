Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

FCPT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 324,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after buying an additional 1,114,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,944,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,717,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 249,416 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

