Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$187.36.

TSE:FNV opened at C$175.12 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The company has a market cap of C$33.44 billion and a PE ratio of 81.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.37.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

