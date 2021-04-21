Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of FELE opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,402,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

