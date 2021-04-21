Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

