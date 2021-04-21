Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.