Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 789,973 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72.

Shares of Knoll stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Knoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knoll by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 16.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth $180,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

