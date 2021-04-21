FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will earn $83.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $81.66. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $94.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,412.55.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,514.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,354.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,220.49. AutoZone has a one year low of $973.06 and a one year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

