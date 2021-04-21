FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telekom Austria in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TKAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

