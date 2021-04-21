FY2022 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SMBK opened at $21.86 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $330.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

