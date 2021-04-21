FY2025 EPS Estimates for DermTech, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DermTech in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

