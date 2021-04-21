Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Gaia stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $193.93 million, a PE ratio of -67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gaia by 63.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

