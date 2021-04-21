Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GANX stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

