Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GLMD opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

