Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 1,810 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

