Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.61. The company has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

