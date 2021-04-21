Gamesys Group’s (JKPTF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of JKPTF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Gamesys Group has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

