Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 6,285 Shares of Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total value of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £439,750 ($574,536.19).

On Friday, April 9th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total value of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42).

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,659.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,633.15. Gamma Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,961.43 ($25.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

