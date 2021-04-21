GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head-To-Head Comparison

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46% Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 23.76 $1.79 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.52 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -13.25

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GAN and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alithya Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.77%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.24, suggesting a potential upside of 52.71%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAN beats Alithya Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

