Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237,707 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

