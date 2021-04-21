Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $182,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

