Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

