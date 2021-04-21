GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

NYSE GATX traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,595. GATX has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

