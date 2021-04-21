Gems Market Cap Achieves $498,443.53 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $498,443.53 and approximately $6,919.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00094929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00647062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.