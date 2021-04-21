General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. 6,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.