General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $184.65. 5,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

